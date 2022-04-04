Central region ready for dealing with two storms, tropical depression

Although the floodwater level in rivers receded under alert level 1 on April 3, the flooding has remained in some districts of Hai Lang, Vinh Linh, Gio Linh, Trieu Phong, Cam Lo and Quang Tri Town of Quang Tri Province; low-lying areas of Phu Vang, Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Phu Loc, Huong Thuy districts in Thua Thien- Hue Province.

General Director of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Tran Quang Hoai inspects flood and downpour situations in the Central region.



Last night, the Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to its subdivisions in the coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang to ask the localities to closely monitor the development of the storms and a tropical depression as well as proactively deal with the worse situation ahead.

According to the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, several places in Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue Province experienced a rainy spell throughout Sunday.The weather agency also issued a warning of a new flood in the provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa and the eastern Central Highlands region from April 3 to April 6; the appearance of two storms and a tropical low-pressure system.According to information from international forecasting agencies Windy, Ventusky, from April 7 to April 8, it is expected that a tropical low-pressure system will appear in the southern waters of the East Sea and two storms will form in the eastern Philippines before it may enter the East Sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong