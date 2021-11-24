  1. Weather

Central region proactively prevents cold stress, disease outbreak in livestock

The winter cold climate is covering the Central region with low temperatures between eight degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius affecting the health of livestock and poultry. For this reason, people and veterinarians have promptly protected health and prevented the risk of disease outbreaks in herds of livestock and poultry, especially foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease during the winter season. 
In order to prevent a wide range of disease infections and death onto cattle and poultry in the winter months, the North-Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue are striving to fight the diseases via vaccine coverage to protect the herds of livestock and poultry, prepare enough animal feed and shelters for them
Localities are keeping a close watch on the development of African Swine Fever to promptly handle and prevent the spread of the disease; strengthen to inspect, control and manage breeding conditions; manage and handle violations in the activities of trading, transporting and slaughtering livestock and poultry, launch the cleaning and disinfection at breeding facilities. 

In addition, the localities also recommended people not to let their buffaloes and cows in the forest as the temperature reaches below 12 degrees Celsius.

The North- Central region has numerous herds of livestock with over 20 million and poultry with over 100 million. 

By Minh Phong, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

