Central localities struggle against hot, dry climate

The heat withered thousands of hectares of rice fields

Currently, local people in Van Canh, Phu My districts and some communes of Tay Son District in Binh Dinh Province are struggling to cope with a relentless heatwave, and look for water sources for domestic use.Recently, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province studied to implement two dam projects in Ha Thanh River and Suoi Lon Reservoir in Canh Thuan District of Van Canh District with a total investment of around VND700 billion (nearly US$30 million) to step by step solve drought situation in the locality.According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, a heat wave with a severe temperature of up to over 39 degrees Celsius spreads many localities in the Red River Delta, Hoa Binh Province and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.It is forecast that the Central region will continue to experience an extended period of extreme heat until July 8. Meanwhile, the Northern region will end the heat wave on July 6 to enter the rain and flood waves.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong