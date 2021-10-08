Central localities strengthen flood prevention operations

Floodwater levels on rivers of Quang Ngai are rising rapidly.

By 4 p.m. on Thursday, the locality recorded rising floodwater levels on rivers and floodwater overflowing onto 74 reservoirs causing them reach 100 percent their capacity.

Due to the influence of the tropical low-pressure system, the local monitoring stations of Binh Tan, Nghia Trung, Hanh Dung, Long Son and Duc Phu recorded intense rainfalls of 246.4 mm to 374.2 mm from October 5 to October 10.

The Quang Ngai Province’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue issued a warning of the potential for a flood in riverbanks from October 7 to October 9.

Similar to Quang Ngai Province, the whole province of Thua Thien- Hue also experienced torrential downpours affected by the tropical depression.

Amid the worse situation, the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue yesterday required the Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company to operate, regulate and discharge floodwater through Ta Trach reservoir, which is the largest reservoir of Thua Thien - Hue Province with its designed capacity of over 500 million cubic meters, to mitigate floods for the Huong river system.

Ta Trach reservoir, the largest reservoir project of Thua Thien - Hue Province



In addition, Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company must regularly monitor water level on Huong River at Kim Long Station to adjust water level as well as ensure a maximum water level of +1.7 meters.

By yesterday morning, almost all of the fishermen at sea moved their vessels to shore to avoid the forthcoming storm.

The Thua Thien-Hue Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has banned all vessels and boats from going out to sea, prohibited people from going fishing. The committee also announced landslide-prone positions in mountainous and riverside areas across the locality, especially areas vulnerable to landslide in the mountainous area along the road No.71 at a section from Phong Xuan Commune of Phong Dien District to hydropower works of Rao Trang 3, 4 and A Lin B2, B1.

As of this morning, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Duy Xuyen District, Quang Nam Province Nguyen The Duc confirmed that a person remains missing due to floodwater.

Some photos were captured in flood-hit areas in Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces:

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong