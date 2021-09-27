Central localities brace for serious damage after intense rains, flooding

Funtional forces help local people in Quynh Tam Commune, Quynh Luu District move their property to safe places.

According to the Office of Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Nghe An Province, heavy rainfall of over 500 mm bringing deluge inundated 574 houses, led to more than 4,600 livestock and poultry deaths, damaged 957 hectares of vegetable crops and 62 hectares of paddy fields.

As for another province of Ha Tinh, the traffic situation at a session Km82+300 on the National Highway 8A heading to Cau Treo International Border Gate was resumed after the road was separated due to a landslide.

Throughout Sunday, floodwater flowing through some streets in low-lying areas of Vu Quang and Huong Son District caused isolation for households.



A deadly flash flood was recorded in Quang Binh Province with two deaths confirmed.

Notably, Quynh Luu District of Nghe An Province was the most affected locality with the serious damage of over 70 hectares of shrimp farming.Apart from Quynh Luu District, floodwater cleaned up over 657 hectares of paddy field in districts of Yen Thanh, Dien Chau and Nghia Dan.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong