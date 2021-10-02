  1. Weather

Central coastal provinces urged to cope with upcoming storm

SGGP
The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an urgent letter to the Central coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to ask for measures against a potential storm in the East Sea.
Particularly, the localities were urged to strictly perform the duty, proactively deploy production plans and ensure safety for people and property.
According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, a tropical low-pressure system will form in the middle of the East Sea on October 5 or October 6, and then it will intensify into a storm. 

The storm is expected to mainly move northwest.

Vice Director of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam informed that more tropical storms would churn in the East Sea, affecting directly to the Central region.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

