Central, Central Highlands to experience prolonged downpours

Flood occurs in Binh Dinh Province in the beginning of November

Amid the unsettled weather, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control last night asked its sub-divisions in the provinces and cities from Thua Thien - Hue to Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Transport to proactively cope with the flood and downpours.

The localities and relevant ministries are required to keep a close watch on developments of flood and rain to timely provide information for local authorities and guide safe measures for people living in the flooding-prone areas; review the safety of embankments, works under construction, reservoirs and hydropower plants; supplement measures against the risks of flash floods, landslides; prepare means and rescue teams to respond to emergencies.

Specifically, the provinces of Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands will experience heavy wet days with the highest rainfall of over 250 mm, notably the heavy rainfall of up to over 600 mm in the Central provinces of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa.At that time, the cold wave is expected to cause an extreme rainfall between 250 mm and 500 mm in the mid-Central provinces and cities from Thua Thien- Hue to Da Nang.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong