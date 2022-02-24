Central, Central Highlands localities need solutions against natural disasters

At the seminar, experts, scientists, leaders of ministries, agencies and localities proposed some key and practical solutions such as installation of additional automatic rainfall monitoring stations, operational process change of inter-reservoir, single-reservoir, building new reservoirs, upgrading flood prevention capacity for some current reservoirs, supporting people in building more safe houses to avoid natural disasters; strengthening forest protection and development, allocating land fund for evacuators in areas with risk of flash floods and landslides.

The General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that some Central coastal localities from Quang Binh to Binh Thuan unified with the view of living with floods; therefore, urban planning and the construction of seasonable production structures in the localities must have detailed scenarios for disaster risks.

By Van Phuc–Translated by Huyen Huong