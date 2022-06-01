Burning heat predicted after irregular rain in Northern, Central Regions

Heavy rain created flood in Nam Hoa Commune of Dong Hy District in Thai Nguyen Province

Accordingly, due to unexpected torrential rain before May 31 in Hanoi and the Northern region, a landslide happened that morning in Nam Hoa Commune of Dong Hy District in Thai Nguyen Province, causing three deaths and one missing (initially identified as B.D.T, a construction worker born in 1990 and was transporting construction devices early that morning).

Before this, the continuous heavy rain killed at least six people, two of whom were children, while the thunderstorm brought deaths to another two in Dien Bien Province. Cao Bang Province reported two death cases by thunderstorm and landslide.

However, the Central region of Vietnam yesterday experienced hot spell, which will expand from the provinces of Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen on June 1. In the following week, this searing heat with the high of 39 degrees Celsius will touch the Northern region, including the provinces of Hoa Binh and Son La.

Chairman of Luong Noi Commune People’s Committee Ha Thanh Thuy (in Thanh Hoa Province) informed that from the evening of May 27, pouring rain created a landslide near the mountainous hamlet of Don. Huge stone blocks rolled down onto Provincial Road No.523D. Luckily, due to their slow speed and loud noise, people were able to timely discover the incident and evacuate the place. Four households nearby were also warned and moved to safer locations.

At present, the local authorities are cooperating with Thanh Hoa Road Construction and Management JSC. to clear the road for traffic flow maintenance safety.

By Van Phuc, Duy Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam Hong