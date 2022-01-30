  1. Weather

Bitterly cold weather in North, North- Central regions may last until Feb 4

The current cold mass air causing the bitterly cold temperature in the Northern and North- Central regions on the large scale, even risk of frost, snowfall appearance and a blanket of ice may last until February 4. 
According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the lowest temperatures in the Northern region have maintained between 10 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius and dropped down bellowed 3 degrees Celsius along with the potentiality of snowfall and frost appearance while minimum temperatures in the North- Central region have reached 11-14 degrees Celsius through Sunday. 
As of this morning, the cold mass air spreads throughout the whole Northern region.
The North- Central and Mid-Central localities from Thanh Hoa to Thue Thien-Hue will resume the cold days with temperatures of 13-19 degrees Celsius along with thundery showers, whirlwinds and hails. 

At that time, both Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience sunny daytime without rain. 

