Bitterly cold weather in North, North- Central regions may last until Feb 4

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the lowest temperatures in the Northern region have maintained between 10 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius and dropped down bellowed 3 degrees Celsius along with the potentiality of snowfall and frost appearance while minimum temperatures in the North- Central region have reached 11-14 degrees Celsius through Sunday.

As of this morning, the cold mass air spreads throughout the whole Northern region.The North- Central and Mid-Central localities from Thanh Hoa to Thue Thien-Hue will resume the cold days with temperatures of 13-19 degrees Celsius along with thundery showers, whirlwinds and hails.At that time, both Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience sunny daytime without rain.

By Quoc Viet- Translated by Huyen Huong