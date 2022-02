Extreme cold weather with a temperature as low as 5 degrees Celsius and risk of snowfalls, freeze and ice are expected to hit the mountainous areas.

The health experts recommend that older adults and children should stay warm as the temperature gets very low.The Central Highlands and Southern regions will enjoy a milder climate with temperatures of 16-25 degrees Celsius along with thundery rains in some places at nighttime.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong