Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passes away at 95

Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh (Photo: Plum Village)

A memorial service for the monk will be held on January 23 morning at Tu Hieu pagoda, and his body will be cremated on January 29.

Thich Nhat Hanh became a monk at Tu Hieu pagoda. He later founded the Plum Village in France and many monasteries in other countries including the US, Germany and Thailand.

His teachings on Buddhism have gained global influence.



The monk visited Vietnam many times to give lectures.



In 2017, he returned to Tu Hieu pagoda to live his remaining days.



Vietnamplus