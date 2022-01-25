Youth campaign to eliminate gender stereotypes launched

The campaign has been organized nationwide among all union members and young people, in both face-to-face and online forms from January to November 2022.



The stages of the program are tied to a specific theme. The first phase has the theme "Both males and females do housework chores" while the second phase "Sharing financial responsibility in the family", the third phase "A career is a choice, regardless of gender" and the fourth phase "Women can also be successful leaders".

The program aims to gradually change perceptions and behaviors of gender stereotypes, further narrowing the gender gap, especially in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The program is also expected to create opportunities for women and men to participate and enjoy equal benefits in all fields of social life, contributing to the country’s sustainable development.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan