Work starts on $163 mln inter-regional route connecting three Northern provinces

A groundbreaking ceremony for a road construction connecting three provinces of Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc
The project has a total length of 42.55 kilometers, starting from Hoa Son Bridge connecting with Hiep Hoa District of Bac Giang Province and ending at provincial road No.261 at the boundary section with Vinh Phuc Province.The road is designed with two to eight lanes with its road surface from 12 to 47 meters. The traffic work will comprise 11 bridges and 25 tunnels. Over 187 hectares reaching nearly 100 percent of the project area have completed the site clearance process and 13 resettlement areas have been formed as well.
The project aims to connect the provinces of Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc through expressways of Ha Noi – Bac Giang, Ha Noi – Thai Nguyen, Ha Noi – Lao Cai, Ring Road No.5 in the capital city of Hanoi and Tuyen Quang – Phu Tho. It will directly connect with Ha Noi – Thai Nguyen Expressway to Nui Coc Lake and ATK Dinh Hoa special national historical relic.
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The required the investor, and contractors to raise their working spirit, well perform the assigned tasks, ensure the schedule and the quality of the project to soon put it into exploitation, serving socio-economic development.