Work on Tan Son Nhat airport’s T3 terminal expected to begin in third quarter

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 9 urged speeding up preparations for the construction on the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

During his field trip to the airport, the Government leader asked ministries, agencies and HCMC closely coordinate to handle congestion at the airport, especially after Covid-19 as trade activities will increase.

He assigned Deputy PM Le Van Thanh to supervise the project, and the Ministry of National Defense to complete site clearance within this month. The Ministry of Transport was tasked with instructing the construction.

The T3 terminal project was approved by the Government in 2020 at a cost of VND10.99 trillion (US$470.5 million), using the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s budget. Construction is expected to take 37 months.

Once operational, it will be able to serve up to 20 million passengers annually, according to the Prime Minister’s Decision 657/QD-TTg, dated May 19, 2020, that gave the green light to the project.

The new facility will handle domestic flights, thus helping to ease pressure on T1 that is currently overloaded and to improve service quality.

Vietnamplus