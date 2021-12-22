Cho Gao canal
Of which, the second phase of Cho Gao canal upgrade investment and construction project in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang having a total capital of over VND1.3 trillion (US$57 million) has been implemented and managed by the Waterways Project Management Authority.The 15.3-kilometer-long construction project of the interconnecting road to national highway No. 91 and Long Xuyen City bypass with a maximum speed design of 80 kilometers an hour across Can Tho City and An Giang Province has been invested with an amount of VND2.1 trillion (US$92 million) from official development assistance (ODA) capital under the sponsor of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The next one is the transport connectivity project for the Northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Yen Bai with the Noi Bai- Lao Cai expressway having a total length of 147 kilometers, implemented with over VND5.3 trillion (US$233 million) from ADB loan, Australian Government's financial aid and Vietnamese Government's reciprocal capital.
The second phase of canal investment and construction project for large tonnage ships to enter the Hau River, the first phase of renovation projects for fragile bridges and bridges along national highways, the National Highway 1A bypass route through Ca Mau City with a total length of 14.3 kilometers and the upgrade and improvement project of the National Highway from Nga Bay City of Hau Giang Province to Chau Thanh District of Soc Trang Province with a total length of 18.6 kilometers will be carried out with a total investment of over VND2.2 trillion (US$97 million), nearly VND1.5 trillion (US$65 million), over VND1.7 trillion (US$75 million) and nearly VND1.7 trillion (US$73 million), respectively.
The bridge construction and road improvement project in 50 provinces nationwide will use the financial support from the World Bank and local reciprocal capital with a total investment of VND9.2 trillion (US$402 million) which will be invested by the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam and the People’s Committee of the provinces.