Woman banned from flying for posting TikTok video dancing on tarmac

A scene of the Tik Tok video



According to the CAAV , the passenger made the Tik Tok video after getting off a bus and boarding aircraft No.VN1740 departed from Phu Quoc to Can Tho on May 18.

The woman whose real name is L.M.X.Y. , 26, from Ninh Kieu District’s Hung Loi Ward in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has been banned flying from August 17, 2022, to February 16, 2023, for violations of aviation safety regulations, public security, and order.

The CAAV also issued a fine for administrative violations against regulations on environmental protection in the civil aviation sector to the unruly passenger.

By Minh An – Translated by Kim Khanh