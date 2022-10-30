Winners of 2022 Press Award for the Cause of Great National Unity announced

Delegates attend the award ceremony.

Attending the event was Head of Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, President of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front (VFF) Do Van Chien, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, and Vice President cum General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau.



A total of 80 prizes were presented to outstanding entries at the ceremony, including five A, 14 B, 29 C and 32 consolation prizes.

Winners of A prize

Launching the ceremony two years ago, the organization board, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Vietnam Journalists Association, received 2090 entries in five categories of printed, e-newspaper, radio, television and photo from more than 100 press agencies throughout the country.

The press award aims to honor authors and groups of authors, significant press works contributing to the propaganda and promoting the Great National Unity and applaud the efforts of press agencies and editorial staff members.

Winners of B Prize

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh