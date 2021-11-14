Winners of 2021 National Press Award on anti-corruption fight announced

Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat (R) and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (L) present the Special Prize to the Central Studio for Documentary Film.

Attending at the event were Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat; and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac and Chief Justice Of The Supreme People's Court Of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh.



The Central Studio for Documentary Film won the Special Prize for a three -volume documentary movie. The organizer also awarded four A prizes, 10 B prizes, 12 C prizes, and 18 consolation prizes.

This year’s contest received 1,181 journalism entries from various news and media outlets nationwide. The contest aims to emphasize the role of the press in anti-corruption and wastefulness movement; and the efforts to advocate the Party resolutions on fighting corruption and wastefulness, as well as morality degradation among Party members.

The press contest was co-organized by the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association and Vietnam Television.

On the same day, an award ceremony of the national press contest on the cause of Vietnamese education in 2021 was held at the Hanoi Opera House.

The organization board presented one Special, four first, eight second, 12 third and 38 consolation prizes, and three “impressive characters” awards.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien speaks at the National Press Awards on the Fight and Prevention against Corruption and Wastefulness 2021 Winners of A Prizes of the National Press Awards on the Fight and Prevention against Corruption and Wastefulness 2021



By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh