Wild elephants appear in border commune in search of food

Elephans destroy banana trees in Ya To Mot commune

Today, Mr. Tran Xuan Phuoc, Director of Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Center in Dak Lak Province, said that the information on the movement of the herd of wild elephants was reported to the center.

According to Mr. Tran Xuan Phuoc, there are about 10 herds of forest elephants living and moving on the corridor moving back and forth between Vietnam and Cambodia. Wild elephants usually return to Vietnam during the rainy season when the trees are green and there is plenty of food for the elephants.

Mr. Tran Xuan Phuoc predicted that in the near future, this herd will likely return to Ya To Mot commune in Ea Sup District which is also an area these elephants have also moved in recent years. Therefore, the center in coordination with local administrators in Ya To Mot Commune advised people not to stay in the forest at night to avoid conflicts with wild elephants.

Elephants are seen in the commune last year Mr. Tran Xuan Phuoc said that the elephant herd appearing in Gia Lai is not clear which of the 10 elephant herds mentioned above. Therefore, the center planned to coordinate with relevant units to organize a workshop on ‘wearing a collar with a chip for wild elephants’ to monitor the movement of elephants at the end of this June. Countries in the world have also done this.

Previously, SGGP Online has released a piece of news that from June 12, a herd of wild elephants from three to five appeared in the Ia Mo commune. The local government has advised people not to hunt elephants as well as take measures to scare away and prevent elephants from entering residential areas.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan