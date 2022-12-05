  1. National

Welcome ceremony held in Seoul for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnamplus

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 5 afternoon in the capital city.
Welcome ceremony held in Seoul for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc ảnh 1 RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremony was held at the RoK’s highest level for a head of state.
After that, the two Presidents held talks to discuss measures aimed at promoting relations between the two countries.

Welcome ceremony held in Seoul for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc ảnh 2 RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left). (Photo: VNA)
During his 3-day stay that will last through December 6, President Phuc is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK, and attend a business forum.
President Phuc is the first foreign high-ranking leader to pay a state visit to the RoK since President Yoon took office in May this year.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and are entering a pivotal period to carry out their own development strategies, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to usher in new chapter in bilateral ties.

