Welcome ceremony held in Seoul for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)



The ceremony was held at the RoK’s highest level for a head of state.



RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left). (Photo: VNA)

During his 3-day stay that will last through December 6, President Phuc is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK, and attend a business forum.

After that, the two Presidents held talks to discuss measures aimed at promoting relations between the two countries.President Phuc is the first foreign high-ranking leader to pay a state visit to the RoK since President Yoon took office in May this year.The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and are entering a pivotal period to carry out their own development strategies, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to usher in new chapter in bilateral ties.

Vietnamplus