War Invalids and Martyrs Day observed in Hanoi

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said the support for war veterans has resulted in significant achievements over the past 75 years, including more comprehensive and inclusive policies.



Currently, there are more than 9.2 million known contributors to the revolution, including 1.2 million martyrs, more than 139,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, 1,300 Heroes of People's Armed Forces and Labor Heroes, nearly 800,000 war invalids and 320,000 others who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Speaking at the event, President Phuc express his gratitude and said that throughout the course of history, millions of people have dedicated their youth and bravely sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the fatherland.

The wars were over, but their consequences still remain in various areas and families across the country, said the President.

He gave high regards to war veterans, martyrs and their families for overcoming challenges, and making positive political and social contributions to their localities.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, a budget of VND400 billion (US$17 million) has been dedicated to gifts for over 1.3 million people who contributed to the revolution.

The entire political system and organizations, individuals and communities have mobilized resources for constructions that pay tribute to the martyrs, while also focusing on the search and identification of martyrs’ remains.

President Phuc said: “Vietnamese people will always remember and be proud of the unyielding will of the previous generations who sacrificed their lives to the country, bringing us independence and peace of today.”.

Vietnamplus