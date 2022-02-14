Vung Tau City revokes 28ha of golden land in Bai Sau Beach

In 1996, the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province assigned the State-owned Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province Construction Company with an area of 28 hectares of land in Bai Sau area to renovate and build Thuy Van Beach with total investment capital of VND122 billion.After construction was completed, this company rented this area of land to eight other enterprises, and these enterprises then subleased the infrastructure and land to many tourism companies but did not sign contracts. These secondary enterprises continued to sublease their premises to organizations and individuals for business. However, they have not paid land rent of more than VND320 billion for more than 20 years.According to the conclusion of the Inspectorate of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, most of the construction works of these renters in Bai Sau are illegal or unauthorized, so they need to be removed.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan