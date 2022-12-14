VRA checks railway inactive for 10 years

Checking the status of railway corridor encroachment around Nghia Dan Station (Photo: Nghe An Newspaper)



Cau Giat – Nghia Dan railway line was introduced in 1966, with a total length of 32km, running from Cau Giat Town of Quynh Luu District to Nghia Dan District (now known as Thai Hoa Town), both in Nghe An Province. This route specially serves passenger and freight trains between the plain and mountainous areas in the Northwest of Nghe An Province.

In 2012, owing to several reasons, the route stopped working. Until now, there have been 217 law violations (61 in Quynh Luu District and 156 in Thai Hoa Town) as to railway infrastructure, land, and safety corridor. Most of them are cases of encroaching the railway corridor.

Before this, the Transport Ministry asked that Nghe An Province People’s Committee direct functional agencies there to raise the public’s awareness about railway laws, eliminate self-established paths passing this route, reidentify the land boundaries for the route, prepare land management files for this railway line, and strictly punish any organizations or individuals letting violations happen on Cau Giat – Nghia Dan railway line.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Vien Hong