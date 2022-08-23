VNR required investment preparation for domestic, int'l railway projects

Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Ngoc Canh



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Ngoc Canh said that the conference is an opportunity for the railway sector of ASEAN countries and relevant partners to share management experiences, operate enterprises efficiently and sustainably as well as to enhance regional cooperation.

The delegates join the 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’conference in Da Nang City.

The Government Office just issued an official letter to direct and require the Vietnam Railway Corporation to urgently complete the plan, policy, solutions and resources for the implementation of Vietnam railway network planning in the period 2021-2030, vision to 2050, target until 2030, notably investment preparation for some railway projects connecting Hai Phong with Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City with Can Tho City , Vietnam with Laos and Cambodia in accordance with international transport agreements synchronized with the investment progress of countries in the region.

According to General Director of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) Dang Sy Manh, the Vietnamese railway industry has applied many flexible measures to successfully perform international cargo trains during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.The development of international rail transport will create transport chains contributing to promoting trade and socio-economic development between countries in the region and the world.The plenary conference focused on issues related to the development plan of the railway network, railway development strategy in member countries; and sharing experiences in railway system operation and management, new technology application, effective marketing strategies and operation to adapt to the new normalcy.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong