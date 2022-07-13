VNFOREST asks to strictly handle deforestation in Binh Dinh Province

On July 13, sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, Mr. Le Duc Sau, Deputy Head of forest protection division in charge of Binh Dinh Provincial Forest Protection Department said that VNFOREST under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed the chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province assign functional agencies to urgently inspect, verify and strictly handle violations in accordance with the law for relevant individuals and organizations.

Recently, SGGP Newspaper has published information and articles related to the loss of over 11.5 hectares in deforestation in Phu My District and over 14.86 hectares of forestland in Vinh Thanh District. Cases of deforestation aim at the encroachment of forestland to turn mountain fields of cassava and farms.Notably, some deforestation cases were reflected by local people being related to local officials and their families.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong