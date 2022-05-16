VND1.098 trillion to upgrade Nha Trang – Saigon railway section

The Nha Trang - Saigon railway section. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the proposal, the project has a total investment of more than VND1.098 trillion (US$47.9 million) funded from the State budget in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period. The project is expected to be implemented in three years, from 2022 to 2025.



The project scope is in the Nha Trang - Saigon section of the North-South railway line, with the starting point at Nha Trang Station (Km1314+930) and the ending point at Saigon Station (Km1726+200), with a total length of about 411 kilometers.



Specifically, the project will renovate and upgrade five weak bridges on the route; renovate and upgrade the upper layer architecture of nine degraded sections, with a total length of more than 87 kilometers.



At the same time, the project will repair and upgrade Song Than Station (cargo station); build a new station combined with renovating the railway and synchronous works of Di An Station.



Along with this project, the Railway Project Management Board has also submitted to the Ministry of Transport for appraisal and approval the feasibility study report of the project "Renovating and upgrading the Hanoi - Vinh section of the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City railway line" with a total estimated investment of more than VND854 billion ($37.2 million), "Renovating and upgrading the Vinh - Nha Trang section of the Hanoi – HCMC railway line" with a total estimated investment of more than VND1.19 trillion ($51.83 million). Both these projects will be carried out in the 2022-2025 period.







By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan