The airplane VN7184 was forced an emergency landing at Da Nang International Airport due to engine problem. (Photo: Flightradar)



Specifically, the flight having its journey from Da Nang to the capital city of Hanoi this morning got an incident several minutes right after taking off.

Right after the captain had discovered the engine failure, he decided to return to Da Nang airport to check in accordance with the process. All passengers were taken to another flight heading to Hanoi at 1:30 p.m.According to initial information from aviation authorities, the incident was due to a problem involving wind turbines.The airplane is currently under a technical check.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong