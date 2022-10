The project is for a 29-kilometer street section, which can then connect to Lo Te – Rach Soi Street. There will be a new Lo Te intersection and 29 new bridges on a system of new collector roads in the section.

The total investment amount is VND950 billion (US$39.8 million). The project is planned to be carried out from 2022 to 2025.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam