The two key national railway projects of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau and Thu Thiem – Long Thanh are urged by the Government to consider suitable conditions to attract investment as soon as possible.

To complete investment preparation in the upcoming time, the Transport Ministry has asked the Railway Project Management Board to finish a corresponding pre-feasibility study for each project in April 2023. These reports will be reviewed by the Transport Ministry before being submitted to the Government in September 2023, and then to the National Assembly in 2024.

In the reports, the strengths and weaknesses of each investment method, namely public investment and public-private partnership (PPP), must be clearly analyzed. Possible impacts of each method to the national budget must also be included to inform the competence authorities in order to have respective investment policies.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Huong Vuong