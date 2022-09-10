Vietnam’s leaders offer condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. (source: Jane Bown)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of condolences to King Charles III, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended condolences to Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

In the messages, the leaders of Vietnam offered deep condolences to the Royal Family, Government, parliament, and people of the UK, expressing their acknowledgement of the Queen’s sentiments towards and precious support for the two countries’ cooperation.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent condolences to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly.

