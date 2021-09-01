Vietnam's HCFC consumption down 35 percent in 2020

Illustrative photo (Source: dcc.gov.vn)



In January 1994, Vietnam became one of the first countries to join the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's department of climate change is implementing the second phase of Vietnam’s project on eliminating HCFC substances for 2018-2023 (HPMP II).

The project, funded by the World Bank, targets to reduce Vietnam’s HCFC consumption by 35 percent as committed to the Montreal Protocol.

The project has so far provided technical and financial support to enterprises manufacturing air conditioners, refrigeration equipment, and foam insulation in line with the conditions set by the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol regarding technology conversion without using HCFC-22 and HCFC-141b pre-blended polyol.

To date, a number of sub-projects providing technical assistance and funding for the procurement of technology conversion equipment have been implemented, and a number of proposals for similar sub-projects are in the making.

Vietnam is expected to issue regulations banning the import of HCFC-141b pre-blended polyol used in the production of foam insulation from January 1, 2022.