Vietnam's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations highly appreciated

Peacekeepers hold flags of Vietnam and the UN before leaving for the UN Mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)



He noted the Vietnam has sent personnel to the UN peacekeeping forces since 2014 and continually made active contributions in this regard. It deployed a Level-2 field hospital to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for the first time in October 2018. So far, it has sent 75 officers, including 16 females, to the peacekeeping force, ranking 62nd among the UN member states.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix (Photo: AP)



Lacroix held that Vietnam’s Level-2 field hospital in South Sudan has played an important role in the common success of UNMISS. It has not only helped ensure health and medical conditions for UN peacekeepers, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but also organised workshops to improve the awareness of major issues such as Covid-19, HIV/AIDS, and gender-based violence.

Vietnamese peacekeepers are performing duties at the UN missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic. The country has also pledged to soon deploy personnel to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, a disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan.He also spoke highly of the Vietnamese officers’ professionalism, dedication, efforts, and sacrifice while performing duties in difficult environments, expressing his sympathies on the death of Lt. Col. Do Anh, who had died earlier this year while working for the UN mission in the Central African Republic.

Vietnamplus