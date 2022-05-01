Vietnam-Japan: warm, sincere, trustful relationship





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio (Photo: SGGP)



At the meeting, Chinh talked about the Vietnamese culture with his guest and invited a calligraphic master to write three words Chan thanh, Tinh cam, Tin cay (meaning Affection, Sincerity, Trust) in both Vietnamese and Japanese Kanji to present to the Japanese Prime Minister.

The three words are the new motto for the Vietnam-Japan relationship that the two countries’ PMs had agreed upon during PM Chinh’s visit to Japan in November 2021.

PM Kishida said cultural similarities between Japan and Vietnam create an important foundation for strengthening their friendship.

The visit by the Japanese PM takes place when the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing robustly across the fields. The two countries are actively preparing for activities marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023.

During the visit, besides holding talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, PM Kishida is scheduled to pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, make cordial visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and have a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. He will also attend a conference on Vietnam-Japan cooperation in industrial reform and digital transformation.

VNA