Vietnamese top region in streaming YouTube on TV

Vietnam has the largest number of people streaming YouTube on connected TVs in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo: courtesy of YouTube)



More than 25 million Vietnamese streamed YouTube on their connected TV screens in May, data from the streaming service showed.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed all activities like studying, working and entertainment amid the social distancing in the first three quarters of this year.

As more people stayed at home, they turned to YouTube for their communities, learning, entertainment, and other needs.

Some 45 percent of internet users in Vietnam own a smart TV or connected TV, and 28.2 per cent access the internet through a smart TV, and the number is expected to grow.

More than 90 percent watch with family and friends, and 90 percent of YouTube viewers say they pay more attention while watching with others.

In May 2021 the average view length on YouTube CTV was 90 percent longer than on mobile and desktop.

Tram Nguyen, Google country director for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, said Youtube reached over 45 million people in Vietnam aged 18 and above.

More than 950 YouTube channels in the country have over 1 million subscribers, an increase of over 35 percent since last year.

The average person in Vietnam watches over 70 minutes of YouTube per day, which shows how important video content is in daily life, she said.

YouTube Brandcast is the largest annual event for advertisers, agencies and content partners on the platform.

It brings together senior executives, brand managers, media planners, creators, and content partners from leading companies to share the latest information on market trends and solutions.