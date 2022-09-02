Vietnamese spirit showed in National Day celebrations in South Sudan

Soldiers in UN’s peacekeeping operations express Vietnamese spirit in National Day celebration.

Vietnamese peacekeepers of the Level 2 Field Hospital No. 4 in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan also organize a ceremony marking the National Day on September 1.



Speaking at the event, Senior Lieut. Colonel Pham Tan Phong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department recalled the glorious history and paid tribute to heroic soldiers and martyrs in protecting peace, independence and the country's sovereign right. The peacekeeping force of Vietnam affirmed to make effort to all missions assigned by the Party, State and people.

Mr. Noel Ngaha, Head of the UNMISS field operations agency released a congratulatory speech at the ceremony. He expressed his admiration for Vietnamese history and paid gratitude to the outstanding contribution of the peacekeeping force of Vietnam.

Vietnamese soldiers under UN peacekeeping missions at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the Abyei region and South Sudan on September 2 hold a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam's 77th National Day .

The Level 2 Field Hospital No. 4 has built a garden of Vietnamese traditional medicinal herbs aiming at supporting health care activities of the hospital.

Members of the Engineering Company Rotation 1 under the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO) who join the UN peace-keeping operation in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) also hosted a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) at the Highway barrack.

The event was attended by Brigadier General Atogebakga Alobawone, military commander and Acting Head of Mission for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA); Colonel Elie Bukuru, Chief of staff of the UNISFA, heads and deputy heads of departments of the UNISFA.

A ceremony in celebration of Vietnam's 77th National Day is held at the Engineering Company Rotation 1 under the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO).

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh