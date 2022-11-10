Vietnamese President receives working delegation of Laos

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and head of its Organization Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone. (Photo: Que Son)



The visit takes place in the context that the two countries are performing many activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (1977- 2022) and Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022

Speaking at the reception, the Vietnamese President congratulated the achievements of the Lao people after nearly two years of implementing the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the first five-year socio-economic development plan.Additionally, Mr. Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always tries to support Laos to overcome difficulties, step-by-step stabilize and restore socio-economic development.Head of the Lao Central Committee Organization Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone pleasured at effective implementation of agreements between senior leaders of the two nations.Ms. Sisay Leudetmounsone emphasized that 2022 is a significant year with many historical milestones in the two countries relations. The two countries have coordinated to kick off many practical activities, contributing to deepening the relationship and special solidarity between the two parties and the people of the two countries.During the passing time, the two sides have regularly exchanged information and shared experiences on building Party and political system, and organized courses of thematic exchange and research for leaders and managers at all levels.On the occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested that the two sides would continue promoting political relations because it is the core orientation of the overall cooperation relationship between the two countries; and coordinate, support and share experiences in building Party.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong