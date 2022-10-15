Vietnamese PM listens to women’s thoughts about gender equality

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with outstanding women (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding gender equality and the advancement of women, participants talked about three groups of topics including women with economic development, women and issues of social security and gender equality, women and future generations.

The conference is connected online from the headquarters of the Government to the people's committees in provinces and cities. More than 300 delegates in Hanoi and over 5,000 women staff in state organizations, members of women's unions, businesswomen, female intellectuals, women in the armed forces, and outstanding women in various fields attended the conference.

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga, to prepare for this dialogue conference with the Prime Minister, women's associations in many places collected members’ opinions on three major groups of problems.

Firstly, it is issues related to economic development such as mechanisms and policies to encourage and support women to start their own businesses, develop the economy, and participate in building new rural areas and civilized cities. Plus, women should be facilitated access to legal, reasonable and safe loan sources.

Secondly, women’s opinions about issues related to gender equality and ensuring social security for women as specific solutions to achieve the goal of female cadres, and vocational training for rural female workers; moreover, the government should have a plan to support women in medical checkups of common cancers.

Thirdly, women pay attention to issues related to a safe living environment and comprehensive development for women and children such as maternity policies to ensure income and health for female workers during pregnancy and childbirth, parenting education programs, and management of non-public preschools and daycare centers. Last but not least, women take heed of effective control of information on social networks.

Women attend the conference (Photo: SGGP) Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his best wishes to all women on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnamese Women Union and Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Vietnamese women over the years have always played a special role, making great contributions in the process of building, protecting and developing the country. Therefore, the Party and the State have always paid attention to gender equality and the advancement of women by issuing many guidelines and policies on training and fostering female officials as well as healthcare work for females and job creation and startups for women.

With these policies, Vietnam has created a favorable environment and conditions for women to increasingly assert their position and role in society. Moreover, they can make a contribution to their families’ finance, the communities and society.

The Prime Minister expressed his sympathy with women after more than two years of fighting the epidemic when women have had a lot of hardships.

The Prime Minister said that there is still much work to be done to bring a better life to the people in general and women in particular so that women have opportunities to make a contribution to society and the country with the aim that no woman will be left behind.

