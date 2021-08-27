Vietnamese PM directs to take care of vagabonds

PM Pham Minh Chinh

The document said that due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, homeless people without jobs, without accommodation, without medical care travel in some localities. Vagrants' travel from place to place poses a high risk of contracting and spreading the Covid-19 epidemic.

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested chairpersons of people's committees of provinces and cities, police force, and other functional forces to invite homeless and jobless people to shelters for testing and inoculating them against Covid-`9.

In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government and the Prime Minister always directed ministries, sectors, and local administration to ensure social security.



Leaders in districts where are practicing social distancing must make sure the supply of food and essential services for city dwellers, especially the poor, the elderly, women and children, the weak and vulnerable groups.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong