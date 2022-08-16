Vietnamese laborers in RoK receive legal consultations

At the meeting (Photo:VNA)

The event took place in the context that Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are going to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1922 –2022).

According to statistics of the Vietnam Labor Administration in the Republic of Korea, 205,000 Vietnamese people are living, studying and working in South Korea, including 27,000 workers under the EPS program.Head of EPS Vietnam Office in the Republic of Korea Pham Minh Duc directly propagandized, guided new policies and laws related to EPS labor and answered questions concerning contracts, salaries, paying and receiving insurance of all kinds, procedures for contracts termination and receiving back the deposit in Vietnam for Vietnamese workers in Ansan City and neighboring provinces and cities.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong