Vietnamese Gov't advocates all possible support to firms to restore production

Speaking during a working session with the Korean Ambassador and leaders of Korean associations and enterprises on September 14, PM Chinh said that Vietnam always treasures and wants to further develop relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK), suggesting Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan and businesses continue supporting and contributing to the bilateral ties.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with a Korean business' representative at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



PM Chinh said Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, proactive and active international integration; being a friend, a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

He also thanked the Korean Government and people for assisting Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19, and hailed Korean firms for joining hands with Vietnam in actively combating the pandemic and continuing to do long-term business in the country.



Participants put forth a number of measures to maintain supply chains, transport and circulation of goods and continue business and production activities.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VGP)

PM Chinh affirmed that safety from the pandemic is not something taken for granted but a result of efforts by every individual, agency, unit and business and the whole society.



He also proposed the RoK pay attention to the Vietnamese market by promoting investment and working with Vietnam to attract FDI hi-tech projects while creating conditions for Vietnam’s big enterprises to cooperate with and invest in fields in which the RoK has advantages.

Park, for his part, affirmed that the Korean Government and business community in Vietnam always stand by side with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the pandemic.

The Korean Government is also considering further donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam, he said.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh listens to opinions of an Korean business' representative (Photo: VGP)

VNA