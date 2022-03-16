Vietnamese doctors in South Sudan awarded UN Medal for cause of peacekeeping

A medical staff of Field Hospital 2.3 is bestowed a medal for the cause of peacekeeping

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Hiroko Hirahara, Head of the base in Bentiu of the UN Mission in South Sudan, highly appreciated the dedication and professionalism of doctors of the Field Hospital 2.3 in Bentiu.

Since its implementation on March 26, 2021, at Bentiu - Unity Division, the field hospital has provided high-quality health care and treatment to more than 1,400 patients who are UN staff and indigenous people. Vietnamese doctors successfully performed more than 16 complicated surgeries, 15 cases of emergency air transportation by applying many new techniques in the diagnosis and treatment of patients in accordance with field conditions.

Appreciating the contributions of Vietnamese green beret soldiers, Brigadier General Dhananjay Joshi applauded Vietnamese doctors’ efforts to participate in military-civilian combined operations including HIV/AIDS counseling, support for Bentiu hospital, sharing of medicines and equipment with local authorities, and support for local authorities despite being very busy with medical treatment.

Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam's medical workers have played an important role in preventing and controlling the epidemic at Bentiu base, as well as actively contributing professional and effective measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in the hospital, ensuring a safe environment for all patients, said Brigadier General Dhananjay Joshi.

During the past year, the hospital has also done well in epidemic prevention, vaccination against Covid-19, providing oxygen and treating all medical waste for level 1 hospitals in the mission area, implementing a series of environmentally friendly campaigns, making works from recycled materials. Medical workers of the field hospital have promoted the image of the country and people of Vietnam through a series of nine combined military-civilian activities (CIMIC)...

The United Nations Peacekeeping Medal was awarded to 63 medical staff of the hospital in recognition of their dedication during the mission of caring for the health of UN officials and employees.



By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan