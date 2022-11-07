Vietnamese coral reefs seeing degradation by 0.72 percent a year

Accordingly, the results of the study carried out by the Vietnam – Russia Tropical Center on the current status of coral reefs in the country have revealed that compared to those conducted before 2010, the current coral reefs are witnessing an alarming reduction. Their level has dropped from the medium-development to poor-development ranking.

Corals are dying in mass in various regions such as Cat Ba, Ly Son, Nam yet, Co To (the places with the most serious states). This means the trend of coral reef degradation has happened throughout the sea waters of Vietnam, from the North to the South.

Gravely, even in marine protected areas (MPAs), the situation of coral reef reduction is not at all less worrying, with a reduction of 0.72 percent per year.

By An Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam