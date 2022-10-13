Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up cooperation

Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang and Cambodia’s Kandal province sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation orientations until the end of 2022. (Photo: VNA)



The meeting reviewing collaboration between the two localities was co-chaired by Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang province Nguyen Thanh Binh and Kandal’s Governor Kong Sophorn on October 12.

Military, police and customs forces, and border cities and districts of An Giang and Kandal have coordinated in ensuring security and order along the common border line, contributing to cementing the friendship between the two countries as well as solidarity between their border residents.



Notably, joint efforts have been made in preventing illegal migration in the context of complicated developments of the Covid-19, helping to curb the spread of the pandemic.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)



The meeting also reviewed border demarcation and marker planting by the two sides, cooperation in education, and collaboration in the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during the war in the neighbouring country.

The localities agreed to enhance cooperation across spheres to spur economic development, improve people’s living standards and build a common borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual development.They will coordinate to prevent and handle cases relating to production, business and activities of border residents, especially those on illegal fishing.An Giang will further implement procedures to upgrade the main Khanh Binh border gate into an international one, and open two auxiliary border gates - Khanh An - Prek Chrey Prek Tonle and Vat Lai - Prek Sbov - to facilitate migration and trade activities, especially the trade of farm produce by border residents.The two provinces signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation orientations until the end of 2022.

Vietnamplus