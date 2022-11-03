Vietnam works hard to prevent fishing vessels' infringement of foreign waters

Illustrative photo



The ministry will coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to improve the enforcement capacity of competent forces to fully implement international commitments and treaties related to fishing, especially the Agreement on Port State Measures, to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in accordance with international practices, said Nguyen Quang Hung, deputy general director of the ministry’s Directorate of Fisheries (DoF).

MARD will also increase investigations and assess resources to ensure sustainable output. It will effectively carry out projects on the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources, and the Fisheries Development Strategy approved by the Prime Minister to ensure the sustainable and responsible development of the fishing industry and the livelihoods of fishermen, he said.

Earlier, at a reception for an European Commission (EC) delegation who came to Vietnam to inspect the country's implementation of the EC recommendations, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said Vietnam has been making all-out efforts to implement the EC recommendations on ending IUU fishing in the best possible manner toward a sustainable, responsible, and controlled fishing industry.

He also reaffirmed Vietnam's strong commitment and concerted efforts by authorities, fishermen and businesses to prevent and eradicate IUU fishing.

Hung also informed that the EC delegation visited the central province of Khanh Hoa to inspect its efforts to tackle IUU fishing and held a working session with the DoF in late October.

They focused on inspecting the management of fishing ships, traceability of aquatic products, law enforcement, and other related issues.

The delegation is set to make their following field trip to Vietnam in the next six months.

VNA