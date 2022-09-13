Vietnam Women's Union gives gifts to children in Dong Thap, Ben Tre

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga gives gifts to children



The delegation came to the communes of An Hoa and Phu Thanh A, Tam Nong District, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to offer 32 gifts, including two for orphaned kids. Additionally, the delegates also paid a visit and gave 30 gifts to children living at the Dong Thap Province’s Social Protection Center.

Each gift bag included confectionery, milk, soft drinks and cash worth VND1 million (US$42.5).At the visit, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga grasped the health situation as well as the circumstance of the pediatric patients and the orphans; thereby, she sent the best health wishes to them and desired them to soon recover.Previously, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union hosted a program to give 22 gifts worth VND1 million (US$42.5) each to children in Chau Thanh District, Ben Tre Province, who lost their parents, under the donation of Hoa Binh Travel Company.

By Trong Trung, Phan Tin- Translated by Huyen Huong