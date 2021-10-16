Vietnam Women's Award 2021 honors 6 outstanding collectives, 10 individuals

Many doctors and medical staff were in the name list of this year's Vietnam Women's Award to honor, including two collectives of female doctors and medical workers of Hung Vung Hospital in HCMC, Women Association of Police Hospital and Associate Professor, Doctor Pham Thi Ngoc Thao, Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital with their great achievements of Covid-19 prevention and control.
The outstanding collectives and individuals are honored at the ceremony.
The annual Vietnam Women's Award contributes to praising and encouraging those women who have contributed their talents, competences to the country’s industrialization and modernization.On the same day, the Vietnam Women's Union presented the prize of the “Start-up women” competition to 24 model projects with a total value of nearly VND2.5 billion (nearly US$110,000) and other gifts.