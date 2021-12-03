Vietnam wants to beef up friendship with Russian Communist Party: President Phuc

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow, President Phuc said Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

He applauded the KPRF’s role and contributions to the Vietnam-Russia relations, stressing that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State always keep in mind the great support of the Russian Party and people during Vietnam's past struggle for national liberation as well as the present cause of national development.

For his part, Zyuganov congratulated Vietnam on achievements the country has recorded over the past time despite impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress.

He expected President Phuc’s visit would contribute to creating a new impulse for the bilateral ties, and stated that the KPRF always backs the enhancement of cooperation with Vietnam.

Phuc expressed his belief that under the leadership of Chairman Zyuganov, the KPRF will further consolidate its important role in the political field, contributing to building a prosperous and powerful Russia.

The two sides consented to further promote collaboration between the two Parties through all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, and close coordination at multilateral forums.

President Phuc conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s greetings and invitation to the KPRF Chairman to visit Vietnam. Zyuganov accepted the invitation with pleasure.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of V. I. Lenin, KPRF Chairman Zyuganov presented an insignia to President Phuc.

