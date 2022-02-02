Vietnam, US deepen cooperation during Covid-19 pandemic

Acting Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in HCMC, Robert Greenan hands over medical equipment to Cho Ray Hospital.



On July 10, the first shipment of two million doses of Moderna vaccines donated by the US through the COVAX Facility arrive din Vietnam.

According to the consulate general of the United States in HCMC, the US has sent more than 24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam from July to the end of December, 2021, making it Vietnam’s largest sponsor providing the biggest amount of vaccine doses.

The United States of America has also p rovided medical equipment and supplies worth over US$30million to support the city’s combat against the wave of Covid-19.

Acting Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in HCMC, Robert Greenan said that the US was honored to stand side by side with Vietnam and served as a partner in the Covid-19 fight.

When the US spent the worst days of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Vietnam donated millions of personal medical supplies to help American people prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

The cooperation in Covid-19 combat between the two countries has a great significance since the US and Vietnam normalized diplomatic relations for over the past 26 years, tightening the relationship between American localities and HCMC, he added.

The US has also contributed to boosting the trade and economic relations with Vietnam to recover the economy as soon as possible. Many conferences on seeking solutions of solving difficulties for businesses, including American enterprises have been organized in Hanoi and HCMC. According to the latest survey by Amcham Vietnam (American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam), only one percent of U.S businesses plan to withdraw from the Vietnamese market, 29 percent have prepared for business expansion and 49 percent have continuously stayed in the country to strengthen their investment. Most American businesses have resumed operations and reached 100 percent of capacity from the end of 2021.

Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam Marie Damour expressed her belief in Vietnam’s fight againstCovid-19 and highly appreciated the Vietnamese government’s vaccine campaign offering millions of vaccine doses in three months.

The economy is recovering from the pandemic. It is also a positive sign for the US due to the close economic tie between the two countries. US businesses have invested billions of dollars in Vietnam, bringing Vietnam into the global supply chain, she said.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the US remains the biggest trade partner and largest export market of Vietnam. In 2021, Vietnam was the 9th biggest trade partner of the US, up five positions from 2020.

From January to October 2021, the US-Vietnam bilateral trade turnover reached US$89.6billion. Vietnam exported goods worth US$76.7 billion to the U.S., rising 22.9 percent year-on-year and accounting for 28.4 percent of the country’s total export turnover. The country’s import value from the US was estimated at US$12.9billion, increasing 13.2 percent year-on-year and making up 4.8 percent of its total import turnover.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh