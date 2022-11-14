Vietnam treasures Strategic Partnership with Germany: Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Photo: VNA)

Stressing that the visit is an important milestone in the bilateral relations, Party General Secretary Trong appreciated the outcomes of the talks between the Chancellor and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and welcomed cooperation agreements signed by the two nations' ministries and sectors during the visit.

Vietnam attaches great importance to its Strategic Partnership with Germany, he said, proposing the two countries maintain and promote the achievements gained over the past time, and continue enhancing collaboration, for the benefit of their people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.

He took this occasion to thank Germany for its cooperation with and support for Vietnam over the years, including its donation of vaccines against Covid-19, which helped Vietnam push back the pandemic, soon open its doors and boost socio-economic recovery.

Chancellor Scholz affirmed Germany treasures the bilateral Strategic Partnership, as well as Vietnam’s international role and position, including its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He outlined plans to implement the Strategic Partnership, and strengthen cooperation in traditional fields and expand to new areas such as energy transition, supply chain diversification, and defense and security cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged opinions on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including intensifying bilateral cooperation at international forums, promoting the role of international law, and consolidating peace and development in the regions.

Vietnamplus